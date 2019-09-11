Condoleezza Rice Smacks Down NBC’s Savannah Guthrie After She Suggests Russians Elected Trump

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice shut down NBC’s Savannah Guthrie after Guthrie asked her whether Russia “elected Donald Trump.”

Rice was a guest on Wednesday’s “Today Show,” and Guthrie began to question the former secretary of state about all things Russia. At one point, Guthrie asked if Russia “actually elected Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton?” Rice immediately called out the theory, saying there isn’t “any evidence” to support the allegations.

“Do you think it’s possible that Russia’s election interference actually worked?” Guthrie asked. “It actually elected Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton?” (RELATED: Condoleezza Rice Blames Press For Perception Trump Is Racist)

WATCH:

“I don’t think there’s any evidence of that,” Rice replied. “And, you know, I really don’t think that’s a good conversation to have. I think that really does devalue the people in Wisconsin and Michigan and others who decided to vote for President Trump.”

“Whether you like this president or not, whether you believe that he should have been president or not, let’s give the credit to the Americans who went out and voted for somebody who they thought would bring change.”

Rice added that credit should be given to the Americans who voted, noting that there is a more important question to be asked.

“Are we going to be responsive to some of the messages that were out there….People who felt that they were disadvantaged by globalization, the unemployed coal miner in West Virginia, the opioid-addicted person in Pennsylvania, are we going to be responsive to those people?” she asked. “That’s really the question we should be asking.”

The former secretary of state also noted that there is “no use” thinking about the past and what could have been done regarding Russia interfering with the election. She told Guthrie that people should instead work to prevent it from happening again.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.