Producers Of David Spade’s Show Named In Wrongful Death Suit

Producers of comedian David Spade’s show “Lights Out” have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Noah Benardout.

Benardout’s parents claimed the producers allowed an accountant to get behind the wheel of the vehicle that killed their son when they knew the driver was intoxicated, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

A terrible tragedy suffered by one family now finds @Viacom being sued for wrongful death after an alleged DUI by now former #LightsOut employee after @DavidSpade party https://t.co/V6gvVcL426 — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) September 11, 2019



Jacob Gralitzer was intoxicated when he hit another vehicle on the road, causing that vehicle to fly onto the sidewalk and hit Benardout. He later died from his injuries.

Gralitzer was then charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. (RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down David Spade Over His Comment About Her Dating Davidson: ‘Never Gunna Happen Grandpa’)

The family accused Viacom, the company that owns Comedy Central, of allowing Gralitzer to become intoxicated at the party.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe and thereon allege Defendants Viacom, Free 90, and DOES 1-10 knew that Gralitzer was going to drive his car home from the party but did nothing to stop it,” the lawsuit filed said.

Viacom, producers of David Spade’s show sued for wrongful death – https://t.co/BnLD18Q95h pic.twitter.com/NEr6w4LeCq — USA Live Feed (@usalivefeed) September 11, 2019



The parents of Benardout also accused Viacom of encouraging party-goers to drink and drive by providing a valet service. Spade was not listed in the lawsuit.

If convicted, Gralitzer faces 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.