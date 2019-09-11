‘Entourage’ Ended On This Day 8 Years Ago On September 11, 2011

Today is the eight-year anniversary of the hit HBO show “Entourage” ending.

The super popular show about Vince, E, Ari, Drama and Turtle was one of the greatest shows ever made. It was all about partying, success, hanging with your friends, bucking the norms and getting ahead in life.

Of course, some would argue it hasn’t aged well. I’d argue that success and comedy never age poorly.

In fact, I’m not sure I want to be friends with anybody who isn’t a fan of “Entourage.” Clearly, they just don’t want to win in life, and are probably miserable to be around during a party. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Think about the entire eight seasons of the epic saga. It’s about a group of diehard friends and their loyal agent, Ari, taking over Hollywood.

It’s pretty much the dream of every young man in America. We saw Vinny at his highest points, and we were with the gang during the lowest of lows.

I watched “Entourage” for the first time my freshman year of college. I couldn’t stop. I binge watched as much as I could as quickly as I could, and then I re-watched the available episodes again.

It was about chasing women, making cash and living the life. Again, if you hate that concept, then you’re most certainly not a person I want to drink a beer with.

The show arrived in 2004, and had one hell of a ride to its conclusion in 2011. I enjoyed it every step of the way, and I hope you all did too.

Thanks for the great episodes and all the quotable lines.