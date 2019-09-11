FLASHBACK: Watch George W. Bush’s Historic First Pitch During The World Series After The 9/11 Attacks

Today is the 18-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it’s a great time to remember George W. Bush’s World Series pitch.

During game three of the World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks, Bush stepped to the mound in New York as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Wearing a bullet proof vest, the President fired one right down the middle with the eyes of the nation upon him less than two months after the terrorist attacks that had killed thousands and kicked off a gigantic war that we’re still fighting today.

Watch the historic moment below.

That pitch from George W. Bush will always be remembered as one of the greatest moments following 9/11. The country was at war, but for one night we were all locked in as the leader of America stepped to the mound.

The best part is the fact Derek Jeter told him that he’d be boo’d if he didn’t throw from the mound. Even in such a serious moment, everybody was having fun with the pitch.

Bush didn’t disappoint. He threw some absolute heat.

Damn, it puts a tear in my eye every time I watch it. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat or something in between.

Even with carnage breaking out in the Middle East and all the pain from the attacks, we showed the whole globe that we wouldn’t change a single thing about our lives just because the terrorists didn’t like it.

What an incredibly iconic moment and proud moment for Americans everywhere.