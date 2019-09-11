‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Shares 9/11 Close Call And The Flight Change That Saved His Unborn Child

Actor Isaiah Washington shared a personal story Wednesday about the 9/11 terrorist attacks and how he narrowly avoided being on one of the hijacked planes.

Washington explained in a couple of tweets that he had been visiting New York with his young son and his wife, who was pregnant with his second son at the time. (RELATED: Isaiah Washington Has Harsh Words For Hollywood Conservatives Who Hide Their Beliefs)

“I remember EXACTLY where I was on this day. Both of my Motorola 2-Way Pagers were buzzing off my nightstand with calls from New York. My Wife and I flew back to LA early during Fashion Week on 9/10. Using the EXACT same flights the morning before 9/11,” Washington tweeted.

I remember EXACTLY where I was on this day. Both of my Motorola 2-Way Pagers were buzzing off my nightstand with calls from New York. My Wife and I flew back to LA early during Fashion Week on 9/10. Using the EXACT same flights the morning before 9/11. I canceled having my Nanny pic.twitter.com/h0wSCYhsxo — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 11, 2019

Washington added that his wife was “notorious for changing flights” and had insisted on leaving the city a day early, on the 10th. “I pleaded with her to stay for the Michael Jackson Concert at Madison Square Gardens and she refused,” he added.

take my 2 year old son to the World Trade Center, because Wife who was notorious for changing flights insisted that we leave New York on 9/10. I pleaded with her to stay for the Michael Jackson Concert at Madison Square Gardens and she refused. She was pregnant with my second Son pic.twitter.com/ajC3O2huXD — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 11, 2019

Her decision, Washington noted, cost him $750k because he was forced “to manage our stranded employees w/h our clothing company, Sold Apparel that eventually shut down.”

But the loss was nothing compared to what he says she saved by ensuring they were not on a flight out on NYC on 9/11. “Her decision on 9/9/2001 saved all of our lives and I’m eternally grateful for her divine instincts,” he concluded.