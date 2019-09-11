Jennifer Aniston Thinks Her Career Is Just Now Getting Started

Actress Jennifer Aniston has returned to television after her major success on “Friends.”

The 50-year-old actress sees her career as just getting started, according to a profile published Tuesday by the New York Times.

“I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life,” Aniston said. “Seriously. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom.”

After finishing up “Friends” in 2004, Aniston has spent time starring in a broad range of work including small films and mainstream movies such as “We’re The Millers,” “Just Go With It” and “Murder Mystery.”

However, the role and personality of Rachel Green has followed her through the past 15 years. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Love Life, Says She’s ‘Not Dating’)

Aniston’s next jump is back into the television world starring and producing “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Witherspoon for Apple’s new streaming service. The show explores the era of #MeToo in the media industry. Aniston believes she finally has the experience to star in a show about “guilt, power struggle, being a woman in the industry, going through a divorce, publicly going through a divorce, feeling alienated, being just a little bit of a screw-up.”

The duo starring in the same TV series shows just how far the actress has come. Witherspoon noted that it’s rare to see “two very, fully fleshed out female leads in one project.”

“It’s taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft,” Aniston said. “I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. I’ve overcome. I’ve, you know, I’ve stayed around. I’m still here.”

I’m so glad she’s still here. She’s been in the industry for the past 30 years, but I’m excited to see what she gives us in the next 20.