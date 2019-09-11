Jennifer Lopez Addresses Rumors About Her Playing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez finally addressed those rumors floating around that she might be performing the big halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in February.

“I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see,” the 50-year-old singer told Hoda Kotb while laughing during an interview that will air Friday on the “Today” show. She was asked flat-out if she was “going to do the Super Bowl?” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

“It’s something obviously that I would love to do,” she added. “It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

The comments came following reports that the “I’m Real” hitmaker may be performing at the big show next year on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The “Hustlers” star also recently shared a post on social media promoting the NFL’s 100th season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

In July, the “Second Act” actress also told Entertainment Tonight that she would love to perform at the annual game.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” Lopez explained.”They make their own decisions over there.”

Clearly, she would be an incredible selection and we would love it. For now, we will just have to wait and see.