Joe Burrow Explains Waving Goodbye To Texas Fans, Says He’s ‘Had Enough’

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had a very blunt answer when discussing why he waved at Texas fans.

Following the big win over the Longhorns on Saturday night, the LSU gunslinger waved goodbye to the fans seated by the Tigers. His reasoning? Well, it sounds like he just didn’t like the fans much. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Burrow with the petty wave to Texas fans pic.twitter.com/E3gVDsYMzF — Sports Related (@SportsRelated) September 8, 2019

“They’d been talking trash behind us all night. I’d had enough of it for a little bit,” Burrow told Scott Van Pelt when explaining the decision to wave in a video posted on Wednesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

While I thought the waving was incredibly stupid, I respect Burrow for being straight and blunt with his answer.

If you’re going to pull off a stunt like waving goodbye, then you damn sure better be willing to back it up. That much is for sure.

I also love the fact Burrow is being super chippy. That’s the kind of attitude LSU is going to need in order to take on Alabama and dominate the SEC.

They need a little bit of edge and that’s exactly what Burrow brings to the table. I might have thought the move was stupid, but I love the fact he’s standing by it.

LSU sure is going to be a ton of fun going forward.