John C. Reilly Joins HBO Series About The Lakers, Replaces Michael Shannon

John C. Reilly will be a part of HBO’s upcoming series “Showtime” about the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter late Tuesday afternoon, the legendary comedy actor will play team owner Jerry Buss in the series about the team in the 1980s.

He’s replacing Michael Shannon, who was originally slated to be in the role.

I love this casting decision. John C. Reilly is one of the funniest guys to ever get involved with entertainment.

All the guy knows how to do is make people laugh. Look no further than “Step Brothers” or “Talladega Nights” for proof of that fact. (RELATED: Jason Clarke Will Play Jerry West In New HBO Show About The Lakers Called ‘Showtime’)

The dude is on a different level when it comes to comedy.

Now, he’ll play the legendary NBA owner. Yeah, you can go ahead and count me in for this HBO series whenever it finally gets released.

There’s a zero percent chance that I’ll be missing this one.

It’ll be interesting to see who else gets added to the cast for HBO. Clearly, the network is swinging for the fences with the talent decisions because it’s hard to get much bigger than Reilly.

Stay tuned for more details when we have them on HBO’s upcoming show about the Lakers. It sounds like it’s going to be awesome.