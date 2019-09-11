Listen To Concert Quality Tunes With These Wireless Earbuds

Let’s get real, how you listen to music matters. If you want quality sound that creates a surreal, concert-like experience, these earbuds may be a perfect match for you. The one thing I always wish my bluetooth earbuds had is better sound quality so I can rock out, wherever and whenever.

The AUKEY wireless earbuds are a great fit for anyone who enjoys deep bass and crystal clear sound quality. Their sleek design allows them to look good, as well as feel good. If you have a long day ahead of you, the last thing you need is your headphones to run out of battery. Luckily, these earbuds have an eight hour playback time on a single charge. In order to power on, separate the earbuds from eachother. You can answer your incoming calls with the built-in microphone and in-line control panel. The earbuds come in a travel case with a USB cable to charge, two pairs of ear-hooks and tips, a user guide, and two-year warranty card.

Looking for Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass? The AUKEY IPX6’s have you covered for $41.99 for a limited time

This product has 347 reviews and an average of four out of five stars. Those who have purchased this product have left comments such as, “the automatic on/off with the magnetic backs is just wow. It works so well,” and “the magnetic retention system is great”. This amazing deal of 30% off is being offered for a limited time, so get yours today!

