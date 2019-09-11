How A Maryland Sheriff Deported MS-13 By Cooperating With ICE

Frederick County, MD Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is trying hard not to repeat the mistakes of neighboring Montgomery County, which has seen eight illegal aliens arrested for sex crimes in just over a month.

While Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has prohibited local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Sheriff Jenkins oversees the 287(g) program, which actually provides training to law enforcement so that they may expedite the detention process for criminal illegal aliens. (RELATED: Maryland Sheriff Flames Montgomery County For Enabling Crimes By Illegal Aliens)

If someone is found to be in the country illegally after being arrested in Frederick County, Jenkins’ team “prepares the paperwork, the detainers, we let ICE know that we have you in custody, and they decide what they’re going to do.” Over the past 11 years, Jenkins told the Daily Caller that the program has allowed for the deportation of over 1,500 criminals from his county, including 110 gang members.

However, Jenkins also expressed concerns to the Daily Caller that Democratic council members are trying to cancel the 287(g) program. If that happens, he warned, Frederick County could quickly turn into a safe haven for criminals like Montgomery County.

