Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Help Fix Damage From Hurricane Dorian In The Bahamas

Michael Jordan is writing a big check to help with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian devastated the Bahamas, where Jordan has property, and many people died as a result. Now, the six-time NBA champion is doing what he can to help finance the fixing of the damage.

The NBA legend released the following statement in part explaining the $1 million donation, according to PEOPLE on Tuesday:

As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.

This is an awesome move from the former Chicago Bulls star. There are lots of people who talk about wanting to help, but not many are willing to write a check for $1 million.

Jordan clearly feels a close connection to the area, and that’s probably because he visits his property there often, according to the statement he released. (RELATED: Michael JordanHas Great Quote About His Six Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

There are plenty of reasons to criticize pro athletes and the behavior we see out of a lot of them. However, Jordan is clearly not in that group.

Whether you were a fan during his playing days or not, there’s no question at all that he’s a good guy, and he’s always been more than willing to open up his wallet to help others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23) on May 2, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

Props to him for helping the people in the Bahamas, who are desperately in need of all the help they can get.