Olympian Michael Phelps Shares Life-Changing News

Michael Phelps got everyone’s attention when he shared the exciting news that his wife, Nicole, a former Miss California USA, had given birth to their third child, a boy.

"Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19," the 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist posted on Instagram Wednesday, along with a sweet picture of his wife holding her baby boy surrounded by the rest of the family, per People magazine.

“Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys,” he added.

The two are also proud parents to 18-month-old son Beckett Richard and 3-year-old Boomer Robert.

Nicole posted the same shot and captioned it simply, "We welcomed Maverick Nicolas Phelps into the world on 9/9/19 at 36 weeks and 2 days. Our lil big man was 6lb 5o and 20 (inches). He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys. I can't wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men. #familyof5."

The two got had three wedding ceremonies after they secretly tied the knot and got married in June 2016 in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Then in October they had another ceremony, this time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And then really celebrated in style closing out 2016 with a New Year’s Eve ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Phelps and Nicole made the big announcement in April that they were expecting again, with the help of Boomer and Beckett.

“I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and …. well my wish finally came true!!!” the caption next to the post on Boomer’s Instagram account read.

Congratulations!