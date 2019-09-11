Moment Of Silence Observed At Ground Zero To Remember 9/11

Mourners took to Ground Zero in New York City to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Wednesday morning.

The moment of silence takes place every year to remember the nearly 3,000 people that were killed when Islamic terrorists hijacked two commercial airlines and crashed them into the the iconic Manhattan landmark.

Ahead of the moment of silence, bells tolled and one of the family members of the victims gave a somber speech remembering the events of that day. Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the attack, was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan nearly a decade later.

As they do every year, events will take place throughout the day to remember the victims of the attacks and their families. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also participated in a remembrance ceremony Wednesday morning at the Pentagon. The President gave a speech surrounded by service members saluting first responders and victims of the attacks.