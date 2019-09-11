Can Anybody Beat The New England Patriots?

It’s official: football is back, and I couldn’t be more excited.

For people like me, the first Sunday of NFL football is like Christmas morning, and this year didn’t disappoint. We finally got to see how each team looks after months of speculation and while several stood out, none were as impressive as the New England Patriots.

The reigning Super Bowl champs absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 33-3 rout on Sunday Night Football.

Defense holds Pittsburgh to three points while offense turns in impressive performance as well. What went right last night. pic.twitter.com/aZi595D56g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2019

And the most impressive part? They did it without their starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy, whose wife was giving birth to their first child.

The whole NFL has been put on notice: these Super Bowl favorites are for real. Pittsburgh is one of the better teams in the league, and they didn’t stand a chance. Brady looks as good as ever, the defense is stocked with talent and the offensive skills players are some of the best in the game. And of course, they have the greatest coach of all time.

The Rams, Chiefs, Saints and Eagles are the other Super Bowl favorites and while they all won their respective Week 1 matchups, none of them did it in such a convincing manner.

If the Pats continue to play like they did Sunday night, I’m not sure there’s a single team that can beat them.

New England travels to Miami this weekend to play the Dolphins, who were just blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in a 59-10 loss.

On paper, this should be an absolute massacre as the Dolphins are looking like the worst team in the league, but the Phins always play their AFC East opponents tough — especially at home. The Pats need to lock in and keep this train rolling in Week 2.