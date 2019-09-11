More Than 109 Million People Watched NFL Week One Games

An unbelievable amount of people tuned in for week one NFL action.

According to a release from the league, more than 109 million people viewed the action to start the 2019 season.

The most watched game of week one was the Dallas Cowboys dominating the New York Giants on Fox, which scored 23.9 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can we officially put an end to the narrative that the NFL is in decline and the league is dying? That might have been a conversation worth having three years ago, but that’s not the case anymore.

People are desperate for football, and the fact more than 109 million people tuned in proves that fact beyond reasonable doubt.

One third of the country tuned in!

109 million people tuning in to watch the National Football League is the biggest sign of a win for Roger Goodell that I can think of.

I’m not a fan of Goodell at all. I think he’s been a bad commissioner, but he clearly has the league chugging along at a nice pace.

If he didn’t have things going well, I don’t think the TV ratings would be as high as they are.

We’re in for a fun year, gentlemen. I hope you’re all as excited for NFL action as I am.