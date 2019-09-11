Pelosi Tells Reporter Who Asks About Gun Control That She’s ‘Getting Very Angry At The Silliness Of These Questions’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no patience Wednesday afternoon when she chided a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle for asking a question about gun control.

The California Democratic congresswoman was asked, “Do you have any regrets about not bringing the House back in August to keep the flame lit on gun violence?”

She quickly blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for inaction on gun control.

“No, absolutely not. We did our job. The Senate was supposed to come back. Why don’t you all get that straight? The Senate did not come back to pass the bill. I’m getting very angry about the silliness of these questions. Lives are at stake. Senator McConnell is standing in the way,” said Pelosi.

The Speaker reminded the reporter that House Democrats are ahead of the legislative curve. "We passed our bill in February. Members had events all over the country to ask him to bring up the bill. Don't ask me what we haven't done. We have done it." Before the new Congress was sworn-in, Pelosi announced that gun control would be a priority for Democrats.

Pelosi then upbraided the journalist, “And if you are annoyed with my impatience, it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”

Pelosi has said that a future Democratic president might declare a “national emergency” to promote gun control.