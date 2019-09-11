T. Boone Pickens Dies At Age 91

Legendary former billionaire and oil tycoon Thomas Boone Pickens Jr. died Wednesday at the age of 91.

Pickens was the chairman of BP Capital Management. Pickens is perhaps best known for his philanthropy, having donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Oklahoma State University. Pickens also donated millions of dollars to Republican Party politicians and causes throughout his life. (RELATED: Read The Letter T. Boone Pickens Wrote Mike Gundy Following Loss To Oklahoma State)

Oklahoma State’s football stadium is named after Pickens, and the millionaire attended nearly every Cowboys game that he could. Pickens lost his billionaire status towards the end of his life due to his large donations, falling off the Forbes top 400 list in 2013. (RELATED: Oklahoma State Football Coach Pulls Off Massive Move For Fan Who Lost A Bet On Their Team)

Pickens was married five times and divorced from his most recent wife Toni Brinker in 2017. He is survived by his five children.