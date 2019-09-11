‘Sorry’: Here’s Why Ted Cruz Turned Down A Hypothetical Basketball Game With Andrew Yang

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s debate preparation Wednesday in Houston apparently included some solo basketball – and an extra-lowered bucket – for the cameras at ABC.

However, It’s not likely to include any one-on-one with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, at least until his poll numbers go up.

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang loosens up for the #DemDebate by shooting some hoops on a Houston court—and tells @ABC News how he’s preparing for tomorrow night. https://t.co/98ezhDHrTB pic.twitter.com/h4LoEv6BNt — ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2019

When I see an eight-foot rim I know exactly what to do. ???? pic.twitter.com/IFVB4EIiRH — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

Cruz, who famously played the much-anticipated “Blobfish Basketball Classic” last June at Texas Southern University against comedian Jimmy Kimmel, wasn’t taking the bait offered by Fox News producer Pat Ward.

He might eventually, but only when Yang polls at 5%. (RELATED: ‘She’s Scared’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Pelosi For Wanting To Turn Cameras Off During White House Meeting)

Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court. https://t.co/xRx6VYdWft — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2019

Cruz’s burn predictably drew plenty of Twitter reaction, likes, and shares.

???? ???????????????? — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 11, 2019

It wasn’t clear if Yang was directly responding to Cruz’s challenge, but the Democratic candidate did tweet his percentage in New Hampshire’s latest poll around the same time: