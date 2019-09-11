Politics

‘Sorry’: Here’s Why Ted Cruz Turned Down A Hypothetical Basketball Game With Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang (Josh Edelson, Getty), Ted Cruz (Stefani Reynolds, Getty)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s debate preparation Wednesday in Houston apparently included some solo basketball – and an extra-lowered bucket – for the cameras at ABC.

However, It’s not likely to include any one-on-one with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, at least until his poll numbers go up.

Cruz, who famously played the much-anticipated “Blobfish Basketball Classic” last June at Texas Southern University against comedian Jimmy Kimmel, wasn’t taking the bait offered by Fox News producer Pat Ward.

He might eventually, but only when Yang polls at 5%. (RELATED: ‘She’s Scared’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Pelosi For Wanting To Turn Cameras Off During White House Meeting)

Cruz’s burn predictably drew plenty of Twitter reaction, likes, and shares.

It wasn’t clear if Yang was directly responding to Cruz’s challenge, but the Democratic candidate did tweet his percentage in New Hampshire’s latest poll around the same time: