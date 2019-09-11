Here Is President Trump’s 9/11 Address At The Pentagon

President Donald Trump delivered a speech outside the Pentagon Wednesday on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

His address honored the victims of the attacks as well as the heroes who risked their lives to protect others from certain danger. Watch to hear his powerful message to the American people on this day of remembrance.

WATCH:

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone

A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Chilling Stories Straight From The Border!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.