Trump Announces A Ban On All Flavored E-Cigarettes

President Donald Trump answered questions from reporters about the vaping “epidemic” and announced that his administration will be banning flavored e-cigarettes.

“Vaping has become a very big business as I understand it,” Trump told reporters from the Oval Office of the White House. “Like, a giant business in a very short amount of time.”(RELATED: Melania Announces Three-State Tour For ‘Be Best’ Campaign: Here’s Where She’s Headed)

“But we can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be so effected,” he added. “And I am hearing it and that’s how the first lady got involved. (RELATED: Melania Trump Challenges Media To Cover Opioid Crisis Over ‘Idle Gossip’)

Trump continued, “She’s [Melania Trump] got a son … that is a beautiful young man … And she feels very, very strongly about it.”

“She’s seen it, we are both reading it, a lot of people are reading it,” the president explained. “But people are dying with vaping. So we are looking at it very closely.”

Trump then turned to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, who shared that the FDA will soon be issuing guidance for e-cigarettes and will be enforcing a ban that “all flavored e-cigarettes other than tobacco flavor would have to be removed from the market.”

On Monday, FLOTUS tweeted about her concern over the “growing epidemic” of vaping following the announcement that Health and Human Services agency is investigating more than 400 cases of lung disease in some 30 plus states, per the Washington Examiner.

“I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children,” the first lady tweeted.

I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children. We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth. @HHSGov — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 9, 2019

“We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth,” FLOTUS added while tagging the Health and Human Services in the tweet.