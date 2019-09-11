Trump Threatens Terrorists During 9/11 Memorial Speech: ‘We Will Go Wherever They Are’

President Donald Trump warned potential terrorists during his 9/11 memorial speech on Wednesday that the United States will seek them out and destroy them, “wherever they are.”

The president spoke at a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon on the eighteenth anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

“We come here in the knowledge that we cannot erase the pain or reverse the evil of that dark and wretched day,” Trump said. “But we offer you all that we have — our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion, and our eternal pledge that your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten.”

Trump also addressed his canceled peace talks with the Taliban, noting that the terror organization showed “unrelenting weakness” by killing 12 people prior to a scheduled meeting at Camp David. (RELATED: Senate Passes 9/11 Compensation Bill)

“The last four days we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before. And that will continue,” the president asserted. “And if for any reason, they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are, and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before. And I’m not even talking about nuclear power. They will never have seen anything like what will happen to them. No enemy on Earth can match the overwhelming strength, skill, and might of the American armed forces.”

Earlier in the day, the president and First Lady Melania Trump observed a moment of silence for the start of the terror attacks at 8:46 am. The silence marked the moment that terrorists flew an airplane into the World Trade Center’s north tower in New York City.

