‘View’ Hosts Say Nick Jonas Is A ‘Grown A** Man’ Following Backlash Over Cigar Cover

The ladies of “The View” came to the defense of Nick Jonas following a backlash over him appearing on the cover of a magazine while holding a cigar.

The comments came Wednesday during a panel discussion on the ABC talk show while referencing the controversy surrounding Jonas after fans got upset and said he was, among other things, “gross and irresponsible” after he posted his cover of “Cigar Aficionado” magazine. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favorite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @CigarAficMag! Issue on newsstands September 24th. pic.twitter.com/4n5ga5xKDr — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 9, 2019

“Well, I put a picture of myself smoking a cigar a week ago, and I didn’t know any of this was going on, and people really have a problem with people posting cigars and my answer is John Boehner’s answer,” Meghan McCain explained. “It’s a legal additive that people do to relax.”(RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Hollywood ‘Sex Strike’ For Telling Women To ‘Use Their Bodies As Bargaining Chips’)

“I’m a grown woman, he’s a grown ass man,” she added. “Leave them alone. And I’m sorry, Am I supposed to give up all vices all the time, anymore?”

McCain continued, “No ones ever allowed to do any, no drinking, no smoking cigars, no fun. It’s Trump’s America. Leave him alone. He’s married to Priyanka Chopra living his best life.”

Sunny Hostin agreed and said that the problem is people “look up to them as role models, and then when they do something that they don’t feel is role model-appropriate, then they come and they crash on them, and then they want to cancel them due to this cancel culture we all talk about.”

“They’re disgusting to be around,” Joy Behar replied. “Like everybody who smokes a cigar must smell like Rush Limbaugh must smell.” They’re disgusting . They pollute the air around you.”

“As a former smoker, I think people need to just relax,” Whoopi Goldberg shared. “Because, you know, listen. I know that, you know, smoke is not good for me. People find out for themselves what works for them, and you have got to let folks walk. You have got to let them do it. You can’t live life for them.”

“As a matter of fact, everyone who is watching this this saying, he shouldn’t be doing this. What are you doing,” she added. ” How are you living? Where are you at? So, you know, just let us all — let us all make our mistakes and we’ll come together and figure it out.”

Jonas has yet to respond to the backlash.