White Claw Claims To Have Outsold Budweiser

White Claw is apparently selling more drinks than Budweiser.

According to a Tuesday piece from The Daily Beast, the company has claimed that they moved more product in July than the popular beer company.

Yes, you read that correctly. White Claw is moving beverages at a rate that keeps up and possibly exceeds Budweiser.

That's simply unreal, and I don't say that in a good way.

I've never had a White Claw in my life, and I never intend to. Last time I checked, my feet are standing in America.

We didn't storm the beaches of Normandy so that young people could start drinking some Claws. We liberated Europe with a steel backbone built on generations of drinking beer.

How many White Claws were drank by the troops during WWII? Zero. The answer is zero.

I imagine there were a few cold beers drank along the way. That’s the difference, my friends. In America, we watch football, win world wars and drink beer.

We don’t drink White Claw. The fact they are selling so much and are so popular is a slap in the face to freedom.

I don’t care if they offered me a free lifetime supplies. I wouldn’t drink a single one. As long as the blood in my veins loves this country and loves freedom, then I’ll stick to beer.

It’d be a slap in the face to all those who came before me if I didn’t.

Let’s hope America is able to turn it around. I don’t want to live in a society where there’s no laws while drinking Claws.