Wisconsin Badgers Football: ‘We’re Not Slowing Down’

The Wisconsin Badgers had a simple message for their fans heading into the Michigan game.

The team dropped several photos from their big win over CMU on Instagram on Tuesday, and wrote, “We’re not slowing down.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram We’re not slowing down A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

You’re damn right we’re not slowing down. Not only are we not letting up at all on the accelerator, you best believe we’re only going to crank it up.

The Badgers have our foot on the throat of the college football world right now. When you’re choking your enemy out, you don’t let up so they can breathe.

You squeeze the life right out of them, and that’s what we plan to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

We ran all over USF, we dominated CMU on the ground and through the air and we’ll do the same to Michigan. I almost feel bad for Jim Harbaugh.

His career is spiraling out of control as he disappoints in Ann Arbor, and now my Badgers are just openly taunting him with his fate.

I almost feel bad for the Wolverines. Almost.

I’ll see you all on Sept. 21. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Jim Harbaugh and company just decided to stay back in Michigan.

Otherwise, they’re fixing to get massacred on national television. Tune in next Saturday at noon EST on Fox to watch it all go down.

You know I’ll be ready to lead Wisconsin as King in the North.