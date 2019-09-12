Aaron Rodgers Asks Packers Fans To Stop Doing The Wave When The Team Is On Offense

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want fans of the Green Bay Packers do to the wave when he has the ball.

According to Matt Schneidman on late Wednesday afternoon, the star quarterback told fans, “My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers has one request for fans of the #Packers, who play five of their next six at home: “My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 11, 2019

This is just another classic example of Aaron Rodgers being soft. He’s the face of the Green Bay Packers, one of the best players in the league but he apparently can’t throw when the wave is happening.

Soft, my friends. Just incredibly soft at every single level and turn.

If you’re getting paid millions of dollars to throw a football and can’t throw with the wave happening, then the problem is with you.

The problem isn’t with the fans.

Is this how bad things have gotten for the Packers and everybody in Green Bay? They now have to ask fans to stop doing the wave in order win football games?

How embarrassing. It’s almost beyond words just how embarrassing this is for the franchise to have Rodgers out here making this demand.

If this is how weak Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have become, then I have no doubt the Lions will smash them when they play twice this season.

It won’t even be close, folks! Not even close!