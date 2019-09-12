Castro Takes Post-Debate Heat For Going After Biden

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro took heat after the Democratic debates for his attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Castro and Biden clashed over a discussion of Medicare, a discussion in which Castro took a shot at 76-year-old Biden’s age. Castro accused Biden of forgetting that voters would need to buy into Biden’s health care plan.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked. “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in, and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”

Further into the debates Castro again attacked Biden after the former vice president answered a question on Obama era deportations by saying, “I’m the vice president of the United States.”

“He wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not answer any questions,” Castro said. (RELATED: Democratic Debate Gets Personal As Candidates Go For The Jugular)

Former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emmanuel said that the way Castro went after Biden was “a disqualifier, the way he handled it.”

“I think for Castro that was — he could have made the point, he had a legitimate point, but a disqualifier the way he handled it,” Emmanuel said during ABC’s post game.

“It will come across as mean,” Emmanuel added. “That’s not who he is.” (RELATED: Julian Castro To Joe Biden: ‘Are You Forgetting What You Said Two Minutes Ago?’)

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm weighed in on Castro on CNN to Anderson Cooper, saying, “That was really a low blow and I don’t think that’s going to help him.”

WATCH:

“That was really a low blow and I don’t think that’s going to help him.” – Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm reacts to presidential candidate Julián Castro’s attack on former VP Joe Biden, when the two clashed over health care at the #DemDebate. https://t.co/IhAzQVuTUT pic.twitter.com/nAiiG1iIrY — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2019

Amy Klobuchar on her reaction to Julián Castro’s jab at Joe Biden’s memory: “I just thought this is not cool. … It feels like something Donald Trump might tweet out” https://t.co/00vi3mPPpw pic.twitter.com/gSXwAjF9vA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 13, 2019

Twitter users commented on Castro’s attacks as well.

Castro blew himself up on the stage implying that Joe Biden is old and senile when in fact it was Castro that was wrong. #DemDebate https://t.co/FWOqWudrtY — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 13, 2019

“Castro blew himself up on the stage implying that Joe Biden is old and senile when in fact it was Castro that was wrong,” said Twitter user Josh Jordan.

“Yvette Simpson on the ABC post-debate panel says Castro was right in his attack on Biden over his memory. The transcript shows that Biden was right and Castro was wrong and no one corrected her? This isn’t hard, people. Castro not only embarrassed himself, he was 100% wrong,” Jordan added.

Why does Castro hate Biden so much? — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 13, 2019

“Cheap shot from Castro at Biden for allegedly forgetting what Biden just said two minutes ago,” said Twitter user Michael McFaul. “Not cool.”

Cheap shot from Castro at Biden for allegedly forgetting what Biden just said two minutes ago.Not cool. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 13, 2019

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.