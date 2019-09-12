‘My Problem With Vice President Biden’: Castro Says Biden ‘Wants To Take Credit For Obama’s Work’

2020 Democratic candidate Julian Castro called out former Vice President Joe Biden for wanting to “take credit” for former President Barack Obama’s work during Thursday night’s primary debate in Houston.

“I agree that Barack Obama was very different from [President] Donald Trump. Donald Trump has a dark heart when it comes to immigrants,” Castro said. “He built his whole political career so far on scapegoating and fear-mongering and otherizing migrants, and that’s very different for Barack Obama.”

“But my problem with Vice President Biden — and [Democratic New Jersey Sen.] Cory [Booker] pointed this out last time — is every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, ‘Oh, I was there. I was there. I was there. That’s me, too,’ and then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, ‘Well, that was the president.'”

WATCH:

“I mean, he wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer to any questions,” Castro said.

It was the second time during the debate that the former housing and urban development secretary — and Obama’s youngest cabinet member — took aim at Biden.

Castro called out the former vice president for flipping scripts after Biden said people would not have to “buy in” to his health care plan.

“You just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes ago they would have to buy in,” Castro said. “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in, and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”

Obama has not endorsed his ex-White House partner. Biden previously said he “asked President Obama not to endorse” his campaign.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.