Climate Change Activists Suspend Themselves From A Houston Bridge Before Democratic Debate

A group of climate change activists suspended themselves from a massive bridge in Houston, Texas on Thursday to protest the oil industry and challenge presidential candidates.

The group of about a dozen activists dropped down from the Fred Hartman Bridge in Houston, to protest the use of fossil fuels, right before the third Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston. The activists had red and yellow flags hanging above them as they dangled from the bridge above the water. (RELATED: More Than 750 Arrested At Climate Change Protests In London)

WATCH:

This all comes as Democrats in Congress are divided over the “Green New Deal,” making the likelihood of the legislation passing slim. (RELATED: If Climate Change Is Our World War II, Who Are The Real Villains?)

The “Green New Deal” has sown division among Democratic senators, many of whom question the practicality of the resolution. The proposed legislation, introduced by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aims to tackle climate change and other environmental concerns, but it comes at an expense.

Climate change is expected to remain a major topic for Democrats throughout the primary. CNN hosted a 7-hour town hall on climate change in early September with top Democratic candidates, all of whom mentioned their plans on how to combat the issue.