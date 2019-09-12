Demi Moore Opens Up About Miscarriage She Had With Ashton Kutcher’s Child And Blames It On Her Drinking

Demi Moore is being very candid in a new memoir titled “Inside Out” in which she dives into her past marriages, including blaming her drinking on the miscarriage she had with Ashton Kutcher’s child.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” the 56-year-old actress explained about her fourth memoir to the New York Times in a piece published Thursday.”

"There is no cover of a character," she added. "It's not somebody else's interpretation of me."

Moore continued, while explaining that writing the memoir was part of rediscovering herself.

“It’s more of an awakening than a comeback,” the “Ghost” star explained.

In the upcoming memoir, Moore talked about her relationship and marriage to actor Ashton Kutcher, who was 15 years younger than her and said it was all about “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

Later, she opens up about getting pregnant with him before the two married and how she blames her drinking on the miscarriage she suffered with his child.

According to the report:

She became pregnant soon after, with a girl who she intended to name Chaplin Ray, but Moore lost the child about six months into the pregnancy. She had started drinking again and blamed herself for the loss. Moore and Kutcher married in 2005 and pursued fertility treatments in hopes of getting pregnant again. But her drinking worsened, and she started abusing Vicodin, all before learning that Kutcher had cheated on her.

Kutcher and Moore separated in 2011 and divorced two years later.

But the “Indecent Proposal” star went on to explain that this book isn’t about “blaming anyone” for what happened in her life.

“I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone,” Moore shared. “It’s a waste of energy. I hope that everyone that’s in the book feels like it’s…I don’t know what I hope they feel. Good, not bad.”

“Inside Out” comes out September 24.