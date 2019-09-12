Disney’s ABC Reminds Candidates (Beto): No Foul Language On Stage Tonight

Ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate on ABC, Democratic candidates need to mind their p’s, q’s and uses of the words “fuck” and “asshole.”

None of that will tolerated….Beto O’Rourke. “Members of the press, what the fuck?” the Texas Democratic presidential hopeful asked in early August on the heels of the El Paso mass shooting in which 22 people died.

According to a new report in the New York Times, there won’t be censors or delay buttons.

Since then he has said “fuck” at more than a dozen times on the trail. “Fuck that” and “what the fuck?” are among his faves. “How fucked up is that” is another, as is “fucking amazing.”

ABC Political Director Rick Klein sent a memo to the Democratic Party clarifying the rules. What’s more, the FCC won’t be able to ignore it. Fines will happen if swearing occurs.

There are too many examples for 2019.

In late June, Bernie Sanders (D-Mass.), the tamest of all the hopefuls in terms of swearing, told Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), “I wrote the damn bill.” It was a standout line, but it didn’t make anyone want to cover their children’s ears.

Some other memorable moments include Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-Minn.) declaring she wanted to “impeach the motherfucker,” referring of course to President Trump. Or “President Hump,” if you want to use Joe Biden‘s accidental nickname for the man he may challenge in 2020.

ABC must be sighing with relief that Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) is no longer in race. In July, the White House hopeful said that Trump supporters “know that he’s an asshole.”

“Can the F-Bomb Save Beto?” Politico‘s Editor-in-Chief John Harris asked in a story for Politico Mag last week. The story catalogs all of Beto’s swearing minus any dashes or asterisks (thank fucking God).

There are various Beto “fuck” T-shirts out there. One has the words “This is fucked Up” four times. “End Gun Violence Now. Beto For America.”

Let’s hope Beto can swear off his f-bombs — at least for Thursday night since forever may be impossible.