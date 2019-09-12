ESPN FPI Now Predicts The Wisconsin Badgers Will Finish 11-1

ESPN has done a 180 degree turn on the Wisconsin Badgers this college football season.

The network’s Football Power Index initially had my Badgers going 6-6 in the regular season. Now, ESPN has Wisconsin going 11-1 in the regular season with the only loss coming to Ohio State.

Yes, only two games into the year, and they’ve already completely reversed their expectations. Not only are they favored to win five more games than initially, but they’re now given at least a 66% chance to win every game outside of Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN apparently couldn’t turn the ship around fast enough. I laughed when I saw they had us going 6-6. That was one of the dumbest predictions I’d ever seen.

I guess it’s better to show up late to the party than not show up at all. How dumb do you have to be to honestly believe Paul Chryst would follow up last year’s awful 8-5 season by only winning six games?

Give me a break. I’ve been saying for a long time we were going to ball out this season. Nobody wanted to listen, but here we are.

You better go aboard the hype train while there’s still room. It took ESPN all of two weeks to see the fact the Badgers are the real deal after smashing USF and CMU.

My guess is that everybody else will eventually fall in line before long. That game against OSU sure is shaping up to be one hell of an epic matchup.

Can’t wait! We’re in for an amazing season, and there’s nothing the losers and haters can do to stop us.