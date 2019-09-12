Harris Calls Trump A ‘Small Dude,’ Stephanopoulos Doesn’t ‘Take The Bait’

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris took aim at President Donald Trump, calling him a “small dude.”

Moderator George Stephanopoulos, who is very small himself, turned the joke on himself. “I’m not even going to take the bait,” he laughed. (RELATED: Democratic Debate Gets Personal As Candidates Go For The Jugular)

WATCH:

Harris was responding to a question about how her trade policy might differ from the Obama trade policy, and she turned the topic to Trump almost immediately.

“Well, first of all, I have no criticism of that more than just looking at where we are now, which is we’ve got a guy in the White House who has been erratic on trade policy, he conducts trade policy by tweet, frankly borne out of his fragile ego,” Harris began. “It’s resulted in farmers in Iowa with soybeans rotting in bins, looking at bankruptcy.”

“You asked earlier about China, it’s a complicated relationship,” Harris continued. “We have to hold China accountable. They steal our products, including our intellectual property. They dump sub-standard products into our economy. They need to be accountable. We need to partner with China on climate and the crisis that presents. We need to partner with China on the issue of North Korea. I’m on, and the only person on this stage, the Senate intelligence committee and the Senate Homeland security committee. We need a partner on the issue of North Korea.”

Harris wrapped up her statement by turning back to Trump once again. “But the bottom line is this, Donald Trump in office on trade policy, you know, he reminds me of that guy in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ when you pull back the curtain, it’s a really small dude?” she laughed.

“Okay. I’m not even going to take the bait, Senator Harris,” Stephanopoulos cut in. “But I am going to take —”

via GIPHY

“It wasn’t about you,” Harris responded to laughter from the crowd.