House Judiciary Committee Passes Resolution Making Impeachment Inquiry More Likely

The House Judiciary Committee took its next step in potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on a party line vote Thursday.

The Committee vote set parameters for a potential impeachment inquiry, but did not mention the president specifically. Still, the vote will be widely seen as an effort by Democrats to intensify efforts to impeach Trump over obstruction of justice that they claim was outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The vote passed 24-17 with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against the resolution. (RELATED: Will Nancy Pelosi Budge On Impeachment?)

The Committee’s ranking member, Doug Collins of Georgia, called the resolution “fantasy land” during debate ahead of the vote.

The Committee’s chairman, Jerry Nadler of New York, stated last month that “formal impeachment proceedings” were underway although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have continued to withhold support for impeachment proceedings.