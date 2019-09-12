Watch New Promo For ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14

Another promo for the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was released Wednesday night.

The latest preview for the new season shows Charlie trying to throw a pizza party with Mac and Dennis after midnight, and they’re not having any of it.

The show captioned the Instagram preview, “Age is just a number, Charlie. #SunnyFXX.” Give it a watch below. Fans are going to like it. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For Season 14 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’)

View this post on Instagram Age is just a number, Charlie. #SunnyFXX A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Sep 11, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

September 25 really can’t get here fast enough. Season 14 of “Always Sunny” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit.

Season 13 had some fun moments, but was a far cry from earlier years of the hit FX show. Now, don’t get me wrong here.

It’s still the best comedy on television, but it feels like it’s softened up around the edges just a little bit.

We need to get back to the roughness and crass behavior of the gang that made the show such a hit across pretty much all demographics.

That’s what the people want, and it’s what they tune in for. “Always Sunny” became so damn popular by being the edgiest comedy on all of TV outside of maybe “South Park.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Aug 1, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Tune in September 25 to watch the start of season 14. “Always Sunny” has been one of the most epic shows on TV for over a decade. I can’t wait to see what they bring us next.

I have no doubt it’ll be incredibly entertaining.