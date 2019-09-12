Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Short-Sleeve Black Blazer Dress

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous black blazer dress at a women’s empowerment program event.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the short-sleeve number that hit just above her knees in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram from the day's events.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black and gold scarf and black high heels. The caption next to the post read simply, "It was a pleasure to meet with the inaugural #WGDP @StateIVLP group of inspiring leaders representing 18 countries!"

“This group of 17 women (and 1 man!) are committed to Pillar 3 – breaking down the cultural and legal barriers to women’s economic participation in their home countries and around the world,” she added.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted numerous times before.

Most recently, she stunned during her trip to South America where she showed off several looks from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, including a stunning metallic gold sleeveless dress that she wore to a dinner with Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Ruiz.

