Jalen Hurts Now Tied For The Top Spot In The Heisman Odds

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is now one of the two men favored to win the Heisman.

According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Hurts and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are both tied for the top spot at +300. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tua and Jalen leading the way in updated Heisman odds Who ya got? (via Caesars Sportsbook | h/t @br_betting) pic.twitter.com/LbAoJ6GQsB — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 11, 2019

This is so cool for Jalen Hurts, and I’m not surprised to see him shooting to the top of the list. He’s slowly been inching up the list, and it shouldn’t shock anybody now that Caesars has him tied for number one.

The former Alabama star has looked damn good through two games. In fact, I’d argue he’s looked as good as any quarterback in America so far.

He torched Houston, and looked absolutely unstoppable in Lincoln Riley’s fast paced offense. The question will quickly become whether or not he can keep this up.

It’s also just awesome to see Jalen succeed after leaving Alabama. He didn’t cut and run when Tua beat him out.

He stuck with the team, won them the SEC title game and left on his own terms. Now, he’s tied with his former teammate for the top spot.

I really hope he keeps balling out. There’s no question at all that he deserves all the success coming his way. Props to the Alabama legend for playing so well for the Sooners.