Joel Klatt: Wisconsin Is A Top 10 Team Through Two Games

Fox Sports pundit Joel Klatt is buying into the hype around the Wisconsin Badgers in a big way.

The Badgers are 2-0 after outscoring CMU and USF 110-o through two games, and now the whole country is trying to get on the hype train. It sounds like Klatt got himself a first class ticket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He said the following during a recent appearance on the Big Ten Network:

If you were to just say, I don’t care what I knew before the season and just evaluate the two games that have been played so far for everybody in the country, minus a few times like TCU and Notre Dame, you would put Wisconsin in the top 10. There’s not a doubt in my mind. But, because of these people who are too smart for everybody else didn’t have them there to begin the year, then they have to slowly creep up the rankings. I just don’t buy it.

You can watch his full comments below.

It really is wild how fast everybody is trying to pull a 180 here. At least Klatt is honest enough to admit he made a mistake by keeping the Badgers out of his top 25.

He has them as a top 10 team right now. Some pundits don’t even have them ranked there, and they’re currently 14 in both of the two main polls.

It’s important to give props to people when they deserve them, and Klatt pushing Wisconsin up the board is a pro move.

However, there is no bigger 180 than ESPN’s FPI going from 6-6 on the season outlook to 11-1 after only two games were played.

They slammed it in reverse so fast that it’s almost comical.

I told you all to listen to me all summer and offseason. Instead, most people just laughed and mocked me from a distance.

Well, the hype train is full my friends. There’s no more room at the inn. If you weren’t rocking with us from the start, then you’re damn sure not going to be rocking with us now.

See you down the stretch!