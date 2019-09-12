Khabib’s Manager Says There’s No Interest In Conor McGregor Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has zero interest in having his client fight Conor McGregor again.

Ever since Khabib beat the Irish-born star at UFC 229, there has been constant chatter about when they’d fight again. The noise only got cranked up after McGregor tweeted about a rematch following Khabib’s weekend victory over Dustin Poirier. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

“He’s irrelevant…We already beat him, we already whooped his ass,” Abdelaziz told TMZ in a video posted on Wednesday when talking about not being interested in fighting McGregor again. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

You can watch his full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

No matter what Khabib’s people say, I’ll be absolutely shocked if a rematch doesn’t happen. The fight game is all about money. That’s just a fact.

Dana White can convince just about anybody to fight for the right price. I find it hard to believe Khabib won’t get into the octagon against McGregor if the money is right.

A rematch is going to cause money to rain down from the sky.

Good luck convincing UFC fans the chances of a rematch are officially at zero percent. I’m not buying it at all. Not even a little bit.

Khabib and McGregor will fight again. After the fireworks of UFC 229, I refuse to believe otherwise.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

Bank on it, folks. It’s going to happen.