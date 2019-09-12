LeBron James’ Attempt To Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’ Gets Denied

LeBron James won’t be able to trademark “Taco Tuesday.”

The NBA star attempted to trademark the phrase, but it was officially denied Wednesday night. The Patent and Trademark Office denied the attempt because the phrase is a “commonplace message,” according to Josh Gerben.

The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by Lebron James’ company LBJ Trademarks, LLC. The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a “commonplace message” and therefore fails to function as a trademark.#TacoTuesday My analysis pic.twitter.com/eKcW2l1CnH — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 12, 2019

Well, that officially puts an end to one of the dumbest trademark attempts I’ve ever heard of. Trademarking “Taco Tuesday”? Yeah, did LeBron actually think that was going to work?

Everybody I know says that phrase. Some say it seriously, some say it ironically, but I hear a ton of people use the phrase.

I don’t think anybody actually thought this was going through.

AD joined LeBron for Taco Tuesday! (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Lsav6mBCGo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2019

It’s honestly stunning to me the Los Angeles Lakers star even attempted to get a trademark for those words. This guy is out here apparently thinking he owns the most basic phrases in the English language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 13, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Maybe, King James should focus a little more on making the Lakers a winning team again, and a lot less time wasting time attempting to own dumb trademarks

It’s just a little advice. I’m not an NBA star or anything like that, but I think this one is pretty obvious.