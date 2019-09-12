Looking To Keep Warm On A Cool Evening? Check Out This Fire Pit

Everyone knows a good summer night consists of roasting marshmallows around a fire with friends and family. Why stop there? As fall approaches, don’t let the cool weather control your outdoor fun. The Sun Joe outdoor fire pit should be your next purchase if you want to keep the good times rolling. This fire pit has a tough cast stone base, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise simple piece of décor. It is enhanced with rustic wood accents to bring a sense of warmth to any occasion. The large fire bowl fits hardwood logs up to 21.5 inches long. Sun Joe even gives your tips on how to repel pesky mosquitos!

The Sun Joe SJFP28-STN-RW Fire Joe 28″ Rustic Wood Fire Pit is on sale for just $139 for a limited time

According to those who have purchased this product, it is “very nice, study and just what I was looking for”! Originally listed at $159, this one-of-a-kind fire pit can be yours today at a special price of only $139. Grab yours today before this offer ends!

