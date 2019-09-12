‘Fox News Is Nicer To Me Than The Lefties Are’: Marianne Williamson Criticizes Democrats

2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was caught on a hot mic earlier in September wondering why conservatives are nicer to her than people on the left.

Williamson, an author and self-help guru, was speaking to “America This Week” host Eric Bolling when shortly after the interview she continued talking while her mic was still on. She was caught asking why “Fox News is nicer” to her “than the lefties.” She also admitted that she gets why people call the left “godless.”

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are?” Williamson was heard saying in the previously unreleased clip. “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?”

WATCH:

“It’s such a bizarre world. You know I’m such a lefty. I mean, I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless — I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are,” Williamson continued. (RELATED: Marianne Williamson Torches Debate Stage: ‘I Almost Wonder Why You’re Democrats)

Bolling brought Williamson on his show Wednesday and played the clip so she could clarify the comments.

“Well, what I was told was that if I came on your show, you wouldn’t blast it out, and you just blasted it out. So … I don’t even know where to go with that,” Williamson said after hearing her comments. Bolling defended his decision to air them, and Williamson then explained what she meant.

Williamson said that “many people on the left” are kind to her, adding that because she is in a Democratic primary, “some people on the left” aren’t as nice because they work for other candidates.

“I understand how it goes, that’s all I meant,” she said.

