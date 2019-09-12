Nick Saban Discusses Mistakes And Antonio Alfano Being Suspended

Alabama football coach Nick Saban recently launched into another great rant, and this one involved suspended player Antonio Alfano.

Alfano was a major recruit coming out of high school, but is suspended for unknown reasons at this time. While Saban had "no update" on the situation, he did have some wisdom to share about going through life making mistakes.

The legendary coach said the following about Alfano, his suspension and making mistakes on Wednesday, according to AL.com:

He’s kind of disappeared a little bit. I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all mistakes. I make mistakes. Probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do. But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decisions that you make after you make a mistake. So hopefully this will be a learning experience for all the guys on our team.

This right here is why Nick Saban is such a damn good coach and such a smart guy. He recognizes the fact people make mistakes, but he also recognizes that you don’t get anywhere if you don’t learn from them.

His role as the head coach isn’t to be people’s best friends. It’s to be a mentor, a leader and the ultimate authority on what is going to happen.

He’s also pretty experienced when it comes to handling discipline and second chances. He famously went into a rant years ago about second chances and people who have screwed up.

Nick Saban on Second Chances “There’s always a lot of criticism out there when somebody does something wrong. Everyone wants to know how you are going to punish the guy. There’s not a lot of people out there saying: Why don’t you give him a another chance?” pic.twitter.com/O1bFjfISGx — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) August 6, 2019

Nobody knows for sure what has caused Alfano to get suspended from the squad, but it sounds like Saban’s patience and lack of accountability finally went too far.

Given how good of a coach Saban is, I think he has every right to discipline his players as he sees fit.

Hopefully, this situation works itself out because Saban clearly doesn’t sound overly happy with whatever is going on behind the scenes.