Obama Alums Attack Warren Ahead Of Democratic Debate

Veterans of President Barack Obama’s administration attacked Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

Warren helped found the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), one of the major accomplishments of the Obama administration. However, several Obama alumni don’t think too highly of Warren, according to a report published by Politico on Thursday. (RELATED: Over 90,000 Sign Petition To Rename Street Outside Trump Tower)

Former Obama strategist and current CNN commentator David Axelrod told Politico that Warren aggressively attempted to secure a spot as the agency’s head.

The report states:

She parlayed her newfound status into a push for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to be part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill. As the legislation was about to pass in June of 2010, Warren met with presidential adviser David Axelrod and was blunt: She wanted Obama to nominate her to run the agency or she could continue probing the Treasury’s every move.

Obama ultimately appointed former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray to lead the CFPB. Warren has attempted to portray herself as an ally to the former president, but over 50 former Obama administration officials painted a different portrait to Politico. (RELATED: REPORT: The Obama Family Is Purchasing Massive Martha’s Vineyards Mansion)

“She loved herself and some of her staff had a God view of her and that’s not aligned with government and bureaucrats which require teamwork,” one official told Politico.

“We’re with Barack. We’re the liberals. Why are you pissing in our face?” one former administration official said of Warren’s attitude.

Other Obama alumni quoted referred to the senator as a “condescending narcissist,” and a “professional critic.”

Along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Warren is considered one of the leading front-runners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The third Democratic debate is set to take place Thursday night at 8 P.M. E.T.