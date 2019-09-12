‘Riverdale’ Will Return For Season 4 On October 9, First Trailer Gets Released

“Riverdale” is set to return to The CW for season four on Oct. 9.

The first trailer for the new season dropped on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon, and featured all the main characters.

The plot of the new season of the hit show, which is based on the "Archie Comics," is not completely clear to the public, but it looks like it will once again be out of control.

Give it a watch below.

Cheers to senior year. #Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 9. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/kBT9qe8ZKf — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) September 11, 2019

Now, we know that there’s going to be some issue with Jughead at some point in the new season. Season three ended with a flash forward showing Archie, Betty and Veronica covered in blood, burning what seems to be evidence.

Jughead appears to be buried in the season four trailer. Read into that as much as you’d like.

On a side note, season four needs to trim the fat that we saw so much of in season three. “Riverdale” has some very strong moments, and it has some incredibly weak ones as well.

When the show is focused on violence, death, sex and keeping the audience on edge, then it’s great. When it focuses on all the extra nonsense and stupid gimmicks, then it’s really dumb.

I hated this show when I first saw it. It slowly grew on me, I began to like it and then there were some parts of season three that were borderline unwatchable.

Let’s hope season four gets everything back on track.

Finally, you know I can’t write about “Riverdale” without pointing out the fact it’s smoke show central with the cast. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are about as good as it gets on TV.

Tune in Oct. 9 to watch the start of season four on The CW.