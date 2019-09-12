Rob Gronkowski Claims He’s Had 20 Concussions, Blacked Out From 5 Of Them

Former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski claimed that he’s had 20 concussions in his life.

The three-time Super Bowl champion appeared on CBS News on Thursday and said he’s “probably had, like, 20 concussions in my life. Like, no lie.” (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Wasn’t ‘In A Good Place’ At The End Of His Football Career)

He added that he blacked out from five of his 20 concussions. You can watch his full comments below.

Some people might want to crack jokes here about how this explains so much of Gronk’s behavior throughout his life, but there’s really nothing funny at all about having that many head injuries.

I’ve been hospitalized for multiple concussions. They’re not a joke at all, and they can have lingering effects that go on long after you suffer one.

If Gronk’s assessment of his head injury situation is real, then he should never stop on a football field again or even consider it.

The reality of the situation is that football is one hell of a violent sport. It’s designed to be that way. It’s the nature of the beast.

Having said that, getting 20 concussions and blacking out from five of them is insanely scary. Gronk added that he’s now fine, but I’m not sure how anybody could be fine after 20 serious head injuries.

He should focus on enjoying retirement and everything that comes along with that. Doing anything that could give him another head injury just simply isn’t worth it at this point.