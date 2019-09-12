Selena Gomez’s New Look Is Creating Quite The Stir

Selena Gomez’s new look is definitely generating headlines as she sports a new highlighted look and showed off some natural curly waves.

The 27-year-old singer looked absolutely gorgeous in the picture posted on Instagram from celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino who shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the singer’s new look with highlights, per the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Marino (@marissa.marino) on Sep 12, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

Along with a great snap of her close-up from makeup artist, Melissa Murdick. She captioned her post, “#BTS close up on @selenagomez Soft pink eyes, lips, & cheeks for a sweet, feminine look.”(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Murdick (@makeupbymelissam) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

The “Wolves” hitmaker showed off another look earlier this month when she posted a photo on Instagram showing her rocking a short bob with natural waves.

The caption next to the fun post read simply, “After a whole summer of being roommates, Anna, Fox and Freddy have gone home and I’m missing them already. I get to live life with the best people. I’m pretty freaking lucky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

Over the years the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star has had a whole lot of looks that we would be remiss not to share.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of looking amazing with straight, long black hair for her red carpet look at the American Music Awards in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT