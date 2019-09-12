Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison After Serving 8 Months Due To Tax Evasion

Reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison Thursday.

Sorrentino, 37, is set to be released after completing an 8-month sentence for tax evasion, according to a report published by Fox News.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino said to Page Six. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations.”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Crew Visits Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino In Prison: ‘#FreeSitch’)

“The Situation” was sentenced to eight months in the Otisville Correctional Facility for tax charges on roughly $9 million in income. Sorrentino’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, was sentenced to two years in the case.

Sorrentino surrendered to the correctional facility back in January after pleading guilty to the federal tax charges.

He will be required to complete 500 hours of community service as part of his release and has been ordered to pay $123,913 in retribution, plus a $10,000 fine, according to People magazine.

While in prison, many of his cast mates from the popular MTV reality show “Jersey Shore” visited.