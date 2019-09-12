Trump Campaign Banner Spotted Flying Over Scene Of Democratic Debates

President Donald Trump’s campaign had a banner flying over the third Democratic debate in Houston, Texas on Thursday, as hundreds of supporters and protesters gather outside Texas Southern University, where the debate is being held.

The banner and flight reportedly cost around $7,500 and it will fly from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., one hour before the start of the third Democratic debate. The banner said “Socialism Will Kill Houston’s Economy” with a message to “Vote Trump 2020.” (RELATED: Giant Anti-Socialism Banner To Fly Over Houston Before Democratic Debate, Paid For By The Trump Campaign)

WATCH:

There is the Trump “socialism” banner. Flying right over Texas Southern, where the debate is being held. pic.twitter.com/dfGWKEhBhz — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 12, 2019

As the plane continued to circle around the University, large crowds, from both sides, were standing outside looking above at the banner every time it flew by. (RELATED: ‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President)

Ten Democratic presidential candidates will explain why they deserve the chance to take on Trump and be president.