Here’s What Voters In Houston Have To Say Before The Third Democratic Debate

The Daily Caller took a trip to Houston, Texas for the third Democratic debate at Texas Southern University, speaking to voters about their expectations for the debate and who they would like to see as the candidate.

On-campus, the Daily Caller spoke to a number of students who were a part of the school’s student government. The two men said they will both be in attendance and mentioned they wanted to see California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris succeed. Outside the entrance to the campus were a number of supporters, including some who supported President Donald Trump. Watch to see what the scene looked like on the ground, before the debate starts! (RELATED: Climate Change Activists Suspend Themselves From A Houston Bridge Before Democratic Debate)

WATCH:

